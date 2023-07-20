The road, which bridges the Rhymney river near Gilfach, will be closed between Lewis School, Pengam, and the roundabout near Aberbargoed Fire Station.

Caerphilly County Borough Council said "depressions" had been found on the road going over the bridge during a routine inspection.

It said the issues are the result of "thermal movements within the structure".

Work to fix the issues will start on Saturday, July 22, and will continue over the school summer holidays.

Diversions will be in place along the A4049 Pengam Road and A472 while repair works are ongoing.