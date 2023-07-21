Janet Clay, a nursing stalwart from Gwent, picked up the Excellence in Nursing Award at our awards event last year.

She also received a standing ovation that night as she won the Outstanding Achievement Award.

One year on from her big night, the Argus caught up with Ms Clay to hear more about her career and her achievements.

A nurse with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for 52 years, Ms Clay works closely with bereaved families.

This work including supporting families who have lost loved ones at The Grange University Hospital’s A&E department during the pandemic.

Her relentless service made her a fitting winner for the Excellence in Nursing Award.

On receiving the “lovely” reward, Ms Clay said: “It was a tremendous feeling to have the work that I established many years ago recognised by the trust.”

She counts the formulation of a Bereavement Service for Accident & Emergency as her proudest achievement. Her initiative has since become a departmental policy, which is modified frequently to keep up to date.

Ms Clay liaises frequently with the health board's Care After Death team.

“I provide educational study days for new members of staff with speakers who help to enhance their knowledge and skills, and provide guidance for them cope in this very tense situation," she explained.

Ms Clay has also received recognition from the NHS Tissue Donation for her contribution to this service.

South Wales Health & Care Awards 2022 overall winner Janet Clay, who also won the Excellence in Nursing Award. (Image: Newsquest)

Nominations are closing soon for the 2023 South Wales Health and Care Awards.

Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

For more information, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

This year’s categories are: