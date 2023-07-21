A NURSE who has spent half a century working for the NHS has spoken of her pride at winning one of our South Wales Health and Care Awards.
Janet Clay, a nursing stalwart from Gwent, picked up the Excellence in Nursing Award at our awards event last year.
She also received a standing ovation that night as she won the Outstanding Achievement Award.
One year on from her big night, the Argus caught up with Ms Clay to hear more about her career and her achievements.
A nurse with Aneurin Bevan University Health Board for 52 years, Ms Clay works closely with bereaved families.
This work including supporting families who have lost loved ones at The Grange University Hospital’s A&E department during the pandemic.
Her relentless service made her a fitting winner for the Excellence in Nursing Award.
On receiving the “lovely” reward, Ms Clay said: “It was a tremendous feeling to have the work that I established many years ago recognised by the trust.”
She counts the formulation of a Bereavement Service for Accident & Emergency as her proudest achievement. Her initiative has since become a departmental policy, which is modified frequently to keep up to date.
Ms Clay liaises frequently with the health board's Care After Death team.
“I provide educational study days for new members of staff with speakers who help to enhance their knowledge and skills, and provide guidance for them cope in this very tense situation," she explained.
Ms Clay has also received recognition from the NHS Tissue Donation for her contribution to this service.
Nominations are closing soon for the 2023 South Wales Health and Care Awards.
Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.
Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.
For more information, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/
This year’s categories are:
- Care Hero Award;
- Carer in the Home Award;
- Excellence in Nursing Award, sponsored by DNS;
- Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport;
- Health Charity of the Year;
- Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;
- Care Home of the Year; sponsored by DNS;
- Housing with Care Award;
- Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year, sponsored by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board;
- Health Campaigner of the Year;
- GP Practice of the Year, sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital;
- GP of the Year, sponsored by Tovey Brothers;
- Mental Health Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons;
- Health Care Team Award;
- Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year;
- Women's Health Team of the Year;
- Pharmacy of the Year;
- Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here