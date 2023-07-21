Tom Lodge and Carl Gough took over ownership of the Muddy Toad at the Lower New Inn in Newport Road, Pontypool, in March.

At the time the duo told the Argus they are trying to “elevate the whole experience” of the Pontypool pub by serving premium wines and food.

Chef Tom Lodge outside The Muddy Toad (Image: The Muddy Toad)

However, in the Food Standards Agency's (FSA) recent inspection the pub was given a food hygiene rating of one - just one above the lowest possible rating of zero - and was told ‘major improvement is necessary’ in the management of food safety.

Improvement was deemed necessary in the hygienic food handling, while a rating of 'good' was given to the cleanliness and condition of facilities and building.

In response to the FSA’s inspection report, The Muddy Toad agreed with the findings and said "conditions found at the time of the inspection were not typical".

The Muddy Toad's steak Fritz (Image: The Muddy Toad)

The Muddy Toad’s full statement said: “I agree with the inspection findings but have since carried out the following improvements:

“There is now a new manager and/or new staff. The staff have been trained/re-trained/given instruction/are under revised supervisory arrangements.

“Furthermore, the conditions found at the time of the inspection were not typical of the normal conditions maintained at the establishment and since the inspection.

“We have re-arranged the layout of the kitchen, appointed a new head chef and implemented more robust processes.

“We understand the importance of an efficient layout that allows the kitchen staff to work in designated areas eliminating any potential cross over.

“We have requested a re-rating and are confident of achieving a five.”

The Food Hygiene Rating Act 2013 became law in Wales in March 2013 and includes pubs, cafes, restaurants, hotels, takeaways, schools, hospitals, canteens, care homes and corner shops.

Speaking to the Argus in March co-owner Tom Lodge said: “I have a Michelin star background and have worked with the likes of Stephen Terry and am friends with Gordon Ramsay, I was named best newcomer chef by Cardiff and Vale College in 2023.

Carl Gough and Tom Lodge (Image: The Muddy Toad)

“When we took over we ripped up the old menus and threw them in the bin.

“We are promoting Welsh produce and hope to capture the attention of the foodies.”

The Argus contacted The Muddy Toad for comment.