Part of Cadw’s summer events programme, the immersive dome showcases the country’s rich heritage using art to offer a new perspective on centuries old monuments.

The dome will be hosted at Raglan Castle in Monmouthshire between July 27 and August 2, before moving to Beaumaris Castle in Anglesey.

A newly commissioned film entitled From the Shadows of Stones will fly visitors across Wales, offering unrivalled views of spectacular abbeys, castles and ancient burial chambers.

Visitors will sit in reclined seating, viewing the film on a 360-degree curved screen with surround sound for a truly immersive experience.

Deputy minister for arts, sports and tourism Dawn Bowden said: “Cadw summer events programme offers visitors a unique view of some of Cadw’s most majestic monuments, with the immersive dome elevating their experience by providing them with a view of the respective castles impossible to achieve from the ground.

“Cadw is passionate about preserving and protecting our Welsh heritage for future generations, and projects like these will help more people to learn about these fascinating places. We hope this will inspire visitors to become invested in Welsh heritage and get a taste for the cultural value of visiting and protecting these historic monuments which are for us all to keep.”

Throughout the summer, spherical photographic sculptures will also be installed at Cadw locations across the country including Tintern Abbey, Caernarfon Castle and Porthgain Harbour as part of Visit Wales’ ‘Year of Trails’ initiative.

High-definition 360-degree photography has been fabricated into nine location-specific photo spherical sculptures to make up the art installation trail.

The sculptures will be reinstalled at each site where the photography was taken, allowing visitors a chance to view Wales’s most impressive heritage landmarks from a unique, spherical perspective.

Matt Wright, artistic director of 4Pi productions, said: “I’ve always taken great inspiration from Wales’ incredibly diverse range of landscapes and cultural heritage in my art.

“Having led the development of the photospherical medium here in Wales, I believe there is no better environment for this relatively new art form to be displayed than historical monuments that are as rich in aesthetic detail as they are history.”

Cadw membership offers free entry and unlimited access to more than 130 historic places, offering a unique way to explore Wales’ rich heritage.

Art installation trail locations in Gwent are:

Raglan Castle – July 27 and 28;

Tintern Abbey – July 29 and 30;

Blaenavon Ironworks July 31 and August 1.

You can also see it at Porthgain Quarry and Harbour, Haverfordwest; Pentre Ifan Burial Chamber, Pembrokeshire; Castle Y Bere, Llanfihangel-y-pennant; Valle Crucis Abbey, Llantysilio; Caernarfon Castle, Caernarfon; and Din Lligwy Hut Group, Moelfre.