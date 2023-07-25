Estyn has removed Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed from its list of schools requiring review, as a result.

Inspectors issued the Welsh-medium secondary school, in Duffryn, with a list of recommendations following a full inspection last year.

At the time, the Estyn team praised the school for its "inclusive and friendly" atmosphere, and its teachers' "close and productive working relationship with pupils".

But the inspectors urged improvements in some areas, including "shortcomings in the pace of learning" in a "few" classrooms.

Estyn also encouraged the school to strengthen its policies for inclusion and for pupils with additional learning needs, and ordered the school to draw up an action plan for how it would make improvements.

In an update this week, however, Estyn announced Ysgol Gyfun Gwent Is Coed had made the necessary progress and said there would be "no further monitoring activity in relation to this inspection".