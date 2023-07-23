The show is on stage from August 22 to 26 - tickets are on sale at www.wmc.org.uk/en/whats-on/2023/heathers

Heathers The Musical is a high octane, black comedy, rock musical based on one of the greatest cult teen films of all-time starring Winona Ryder and Christian Slater.

Jennifer Innes (Les Misérables) will be playing the role of angst-ridden teen Veronica Sawyer. Jason ‘JD’ Dean will be played by Jacob Fowler (Rodgers and Hammerstein's Cinderella).

Verity Thompson (Cinderella) will be playing Heather Chandler, Elise Zavou (Fantastically Great Women Who Changed the World) will be playing Heather Duke and Billie Bowman (Heathers – The Other Palace) will be playing Heather McNamara.

Welcome to Westerberg High where Veronica Sawyer is just another nobody dreaming of a better day.

But when she joins the beautiful and impossibly cruel Heathers and her dreams of popularity may finally come true, mysterious teen rebel JD teaches her that it might kill to be a nobody, but it is murder being a somebody…

Produced by Bill Kenwright and Paul Taylor-Mills, with a wickedly funny and dazzling book, music and lyrics by Kevin Murphy and Laurence O’Keefe, direction from acclaimed American screen and stage director Andy Fickman, electrifying choreography by Gary Lloyd, design by David Shields, lighting by Ben Cracknell, musical direction by Will Joy and sound by Dan Samson, Heathers The Musical is one class production you can’t afford to skip.

The show has an age guide of 14-plus and will be on at the Donald Gordon Theatre, Wales Millennium Centre, on Tuesday to Saturday 7.30pm with 2.30pm matinees on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday.

Tickets are from £17.