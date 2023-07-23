The Big Banquet launched at Caldicot Castle in May, offering an abundance of flavours from all over the world and plenty of exciting entertainment.

Event organisers, Street Food Circus, were “blown away” by the success of the initial festival; now The Big Banquet is set to return on August bank holiday - Friday August 25 to Monday, August 28.

Street Food Circus founder, Matt ‘the Hat’, said: “We were blown away by the welcome we received for our first visit to Caldicot Castle in May.

“The setting in the castle grounds, under and around the big top, is the perfect fit for our mix of circus show and street food feasting.

“We sold out for most of the sessions last time round, so we’re advising people to book ahead, and book early.”

Along with street food and high wire shows (with Chris Bullzini returning), visitors can expect walkabout circus performers, a free circus school for kids, fire shows from the Pembrokeshire Fire Spinners and live DJ sets.

The full food line-up (which will be on rotation across the weekend) includes:

Fire & Flank: Argentinian steak and frites (British St Food Award Winner);

Two Lads: Afghan barbecue & fire cooking;

Pot Heads: Baked, stacked and loaded fire-roasted potatoes;

Bare Bones Pizza: Wood-fired pizza;

Pasta Al Sugo: Homemade Italian pasta.

Feasts From The East

Nomad Kitchen: Pan-Asian fusion;

Keralan Karavan: South Indian flavour bombs;

Mama Tiger: North Indian street food.

Festival Favourites

Smokin’ Griddle: King of the burgers;

Captain Joys: Vegan burgers;

Kindle: The Fried Chicken Wing Chronicles;

The Bone Cartel: Fried chicken, strips and sides.

Mexican Kitchens

Sin Nombre Fire Cook: Fresh ingredients, fresh flavours;

El Cabrón Tacos: Mexican street kitchen vibes.

Dessert Island

Minto’s Patisserie: Bake Off The Professionals 2021 winner;

Second Chance Coffee: Barista for your coffee finale;

Pwdin: Sweets, puddings and ice cream;

Church Of Churros: Buckets of churros to share.

Drinks on offer will include Newport’s Tiny Rebel craft beer bar, the Applecart Cider Bar and the Street Food Circus mixologists’ Lola’s Cocktail bar.

There will be daytime (11am to 4pm) sessions and evening sessions (4.30pm to 10pm) on the Friday, Saturday, and Sunday. The August Bank Holiday Monday will include a daytime session from 11am to 5pm.

Tickets are free for children and £5 for adults (plus booking fee). Find out more or book tickets at thebigbanquet.uk