The bench has spaces for two power wheelchair users to sit opposite each other and fit their wheelchair comfortably between the two seats on each side. This ensures they feel included while enjoying a day out in one of the most beautiful locations in Newport, with friends and family.

Supported by disability equality charity Scope’s Community Engagement Programme, the accessible picnic bench has been designed and created by Men’s Shed, Newport group.

The Men’s Shed group were driven to create something groundbreaking for disabled people in Newport after they applied for a grant from Scope’s Community Engagement group.

CEP members and Men’s Shed brought the idea to life together to ensure that it was inspired by the experiences and guidance of local disabled people.

With input from the members, the idea for an accessible picnic bench was developed and Men’s Shed’s application for a CEP grant to create the bench was accepted.

Scope's CEP empowers local people to take action and create change in their local communities.

Jodie Gallagher-Smith, community engagement officer at disability equality charity Scope, said: “Accessibility, inclusion and equality is central to everything Scope does. We know how vital it is for disabled people to feel part of their community and enjoying a picnic with friends and family is something most people take for granted.

“When disabled people cannot access something as basic as a picnic bench in a park, it effectively bars them from joining in. This can have a negative impact and lead to experiencing isolation from their community.

“It’s important for us to be supporting Men’s Shed, Newport. I know how much great work helping reduce isolation for men in the community, empowering them to come together. We’re so pleased they joined our group and we could help their wonderful proposal to create this fantastic bench.

“The quality of Men’s Shed, Newport’s work is outstanding and will be such a valuable asset for Tredegar House. I know the accessible picnic bench will be enjoyed by friends and families visiting Tredegar House.

John Ducker, Rotary project lead, Men’s Shed Newport, said: “Our Men’s Shed team in Newport had been thinking about creating something of huge value for the disabled community in Newport.

“We’d heard about Scope’s Community Engagement group it thought it would be a good idea to join up. We didn’t expect to have such incredible support from Jodie Gallagher-Smith and her group members and we were absolutely delighted when our proposal to build the picnic bench was accepted.

“The advice and guidance have been absolutely invaluable. Accessibility was, I’m sorry to say, not on our radar before, but now we consider it a vital part of our everyday work."

Lizzie Smith-Jones, general manager at Tredegar House, said: “We’re thrilled to accept the donation of this accessible picnic bench from Men’s Shed and thank them for their craftsmanship in building it. This is a wonderful opportunity for us to celebrate the work that Men’s Shed and Scope do throughout Newport.”