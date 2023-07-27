The Fork and Tune, a local venue in Cwmcarn, hosted the ‘Music, Mayhem and Good Causes’ nightm bringing together seven heavy rock bands to raise fund for cancer patients.

Organised by local musicians Jase Tatton and Huw Williams, the sold-out event saw more than 250 people enjoy the music with every penny raised going to Macmillan Cancer Support.

Aled Owen, lead guitarist for the Black Vultures, who lost his younger brother to cancer at the age of just 26, said: “We’ve seen first-hand what charities like Macmillan can do to help support people with cancer, and their loved ones. It’s been tough, but this was a chance to hit the stage for my brother, and for the charity who helped him.”

After three months of tireless organisation, the event offered a much-needed boost following the pressures placed on both local artists and venues during the coronavirus pandemic.

Event organisers Huw Williams and Jase Tatton on stage at the Fork and Tune

As it was a charity event everyone from the sound-engineers to the bands did not charge a single penny. It was all about promoting local talent and venue for a greater cause.

Co-organiser Jase Tatton, who also provides drums and vocals for local group Calling Dakota, said: “The bands sold their own tickets, we were four or five people deep at the bar all night, and the raffle which was made up of CDs, drinks and T-shirts donated by the bands raised more than £250 on its own.

Huw Williams, also a vocalist and rhythm guitarist for the Black Vultures, said: “We had some amazing feedback from the crowd on the night.

"Not only did everyone have a great time, but we also talked to so many people who had been affected by cancer themselves. It was a shared thing that everyone could really get behind and the main question on the night was ‘when is the next one?’ – so we think we’ll be looking to run more of these gigs in the future.”

Local Macmillan fundraising manager Nicola Newhams said: “This just shows how important community is in South Wales. Every Macmillan nurse, doctor and cancer specialist has been put there by people who are willing to tirelessly fundraise on our behalf.

"And this event just shows, there are so may amazing ways that people find to do just that. For those who rocked, everyone at Macmillan salutes you.”