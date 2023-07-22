Neighbours star Jason Donovan is playing Chepstow Castle as part of Castell Roc on Saturday, August 19.

His break came with the role of Scott Robinson in Neighbours which turned him into an international star.

The series went onto to become one of the highest rating shows in the UK which led to Mr Donovan's association and huge success with acclaimed producers, Stock, Aitken and Waterman.

His debut album Ten Good Reasons was the biggest selling album of 1989.

Mr Donovan has played concerts in Wales in the past, but this will be his first time in Chepstow - and the oldest venue he has ever performed in.

"I’m really looking forward to Castell Roc," he said.

"I’ve been to Wales many times, it’s a beautiful place, always a good audience too.

"I don’t remember playing a castle yet. I did play at a palace during the Platinum Jubilee, but not a castle. I can’t wait."

Ticketholders can expect a setlist comprised mostly of hit songs, with "perhaps a cover or two".

"I love performing these songs," he said.

"They have been with me a while and make people happy.

"Songs always remind you of a moment in time, and the moment you hear the song, you’re taken straight back there."

He said he hoped concert-goers "will enjoy the songs we have chosen for you".

Mr Donovan comes to Chepstow as part of a seemingly never-ending schedule of touring.

Asked whether he enjoyed such a rigorous schedule, he said: "I think all performers prefer to be working than not, that’s not just me.

"I am very lucky, I love to keep busy and long may that continue."

Doors open at 6.30pm, with the show running from 7pm to 11pm, priced at £38 standing, £39 seated with only 200 seated tickets available.

Tickets are available on the Castle Roc website.