Coleg Gwent's campus in Blaendare Road, Pontypool, was previously home to some of the college's construction apprenticeship programmes, and was also used as a vaccination centre during the Covid-19 pandemic.

But now the college is preparing to vacate the premises, saying "for purposes of learning the campus has stopped operating".

Students at the Pontypool campus will be transferred to Newport in September.

A spokesperson for Coleg Gwent said: “Coleg Gwent closed the Pontypool Campus in September 2020.

“Later, some parts of the building reopened to accommodate the NHS Covid-19 vaccination centre and some of the construction apprenticeship programmes.

"There will be a relocation of all current apprentices over the summer, and the Pontypool campus will be fully closed.”

The site has been allocated as a potential site for housing by Torfaen County Borough Council.

Coleg Gwent confirmed to the Argus in May that the site may be used as “a potential housing site in the council's strategic development plan and this remains the most likely use for it.”

The news comes after the college opened a new £24 million campus in Cwmbran, the Torfaen Learning Zone, in 2020.

The further education college has 16,000 students across sites in Newport, Torfaen, Usk, Crosskeys and Blaenau Gwent.