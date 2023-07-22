Ms Morden has denied this, saying: “We, (the Labour Party) don't support the disruptive tactics of XR and JSO. (City MP rubbishes allegations of Just Stop Oil links (SWA, July 17).

For context the Earth is currently experiencing what has been called the first global heatwave with temperatures reaching 52.2C in China, 47C in Arizona, 53.33C in California, 66C in the Persian gulf.

The World Meteorological Association has said the planet experienced the hottest few days on record in July, while June was the hottest month on record. A study recently published in Nature Medicine claims that more than 60,000 people had died because of last year's summer heatwave across Europe.

These dangerously high temperatures would not have been possible had they not been turbocharged by global warming caused mainly by the burning of fossil fuels.

This situation should call for urgent, drastic action from governments to stop burning fossil fuels.

But Rishi Sunak is not interested in that.

His former environmental minister, Zac Goldsmith has said that instead of attending a crucial environmental summit the prime minister went to Rupert Murdoch's summer party.

Worse, the government passes laws to make any kind of peaceful, effective protest illegal.

Instead of joining the government in ritualistic condemnation of climate protesters Labour should be proud to be associated with these brave, committed and principled young men and women.

Clive Shakesheff

Caldicot