The Argus asked residents of Chepstow for their opinions on the matter.

For reference, there are around 10 cafes or coffee shops in the town centre.

That is soon to rise, with Costa opening a new branch in the former Select store on the high street.

Chepstow town centre is roughly seven square kilometres in area, which means that, once Costa opens, there will be more than one coffee shop (on average) per square kilometre of town centre space.

The majority of responses the Argus received were variations on opinions that having coffee shops, even a relatively large number, was preferable to having empty or boarded-up shop fronts throughout the town.

Many also commented that a lot of the coffee shops were often well used and popular with locals as with visitors.

However, there were some who thought that the number of coffee shops in the town was too high.

Cam Rennie said: "We don't need so many, can we actually have a business that brings tourism and money to the town."

Amy Whittaker said: "Too many coffee shops and even more coming in.

"I can’t see them all surviving, so we’ll be left with more dead shop space and extortionately priced parking.

"Not great for bringing in trade."

Greg Tuck also cited concerns over trade in the traditionaly quieter months of the year.

He said: "Whether there is enough trade to sustain them, particularly through winter, is something we'll have to wait and see.

"The reason we have got them is they are one of the few outlets that can't be replaced by online shopping, which has pretty much killed everything else.

"Unless there is a national rethink of business rates, consumables and charity shops will be all there is in most small to medium high streets."

A few offered potential solutions to empty shops and 'too many' coffee outlets.

Wendy Powell suggested following "a business model in Germany, where, if a shop is empty for more than three months the owners are fined

"This led to a drop in rental costs. Which in turn encouraged small business to take up these previously empty lets."

John McConnachie suggested an idea to "repurpose a building and make it a multi-use space" for things like retail, community events, meetings, pop up shops, market stalls or a cinema."