It follows a successful closure application at Newport Magistrates’ Court.

The three-month closure order was granted on Wednesday, July 19, for an address in Trinity Place in the Pill area of the city.

It comes after several complaints were made relating to illegal drug use and anti-social behaviour (ASB) at the property.

Gwent Police have said that anyone who attempts to enter this property during the period of the closure order can be arrested.

PC Claire Drayton, the crime and disorder reduction officer (CADRO) for Pill, said: “We’ve had numerous calls from the community regarding anti-social behaviour, drug use and drug dealing linked to this address in Pill.

“This behaviour negatively impacts the quality of life for residents and will not be tolerated in our communities.

"We hope this order will reassure residents that if they have concerns regarding problem premises, they can report it and we will work hard with our partners to take action.

“Tackling anti-social behaviour is a priority for us and I urge anyone with any concerns to get in contact”

During the period of the order, which expires in October 2023, anyone who attempts to enter this property in breach of the notice can be arrested by police.

How to report anti-social behaviour to Gwent Police