Advanced Satellite Solutions, based in Newport docks, will be supplying the 2023 Ryder Cup in Italy with technology hardware.

Managing director Nolan Orford said: "We are going to be installing around 2,000 wi-fi points, 1,000 data outlets into media centres, hospitality suites, food halls, merchandising and the main golf course .

"We will be also installing around 20 kilometres of fibre optic network for all the services to be transmitted over."

Advanced Satellite Solutions bidded for the contract against companies based in the US, Middle East, and Europe along with companies based in Italy itself.

"Our relationship started with The European Tour back in 2010 when the Ryder Cup was hosted at the Celtic Manor Resort," Mr Orford explained.

"We had undertaken a similar project back then and I have worked on much smaller golf events over the last 13 years with the European Tour."

As well as the hardware, the firm has also been asked to install more than 500 TV screens around the golf course, players' team rooms, players' lounges and more.

The value of the contract has exceeded £1 million and "is the biggest contract we have ever secured to date", Mr Orford said.

He added winning such a contract would "allow our company to grow with confidence, invest in the latest technology and recruit and train new staff".

The 2023 Ryder Cup tees off in Rome on Friday, September 29.