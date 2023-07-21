Andrew Southwood will serve a minimum of 20 years after murdering paedophile Carl Ball outside his home on the Duffryn Estate in 2022.

It was described in court how Mr Ball had had a difficult life – which included him suffering with alcohol and drug dependency.

But it also emerged that the tale of woe extended from the prosecution bench across to the defence and through into the dock, where a grim-looking Southwood stood as His Honour Justice Griffiths handed him life behind bars at Newport Crown Court yesterday, July 21.

Southwood was described by his defence as a devoted father of five young children. The youngest, just five-years-old, will now not see their father walk free until they are at least 25.

Of Chaffinch Way, Duffryn, 39-year-old Southwood was schooled in Newport with a brief interlude in which he stayed in Holland.

It was described he suffered horrendous violence through his formative years, both in school and at home at the hands of his father.

This ultimately led to Southwood leaving school with no qualifications.

He fell into a dangerous drug addiction, being hooked on crack cocaine, before overcoming his demons, however he suffered heavily with depression.

It was argued in Southwood’s defence he never meant to kill Carl Ball. It was said the brutal attack, with the blows described similar to that of suffering impact in a high-speed car crash, were short in duration and none were aimed at Ball’s head.

However, Judge Griffiths argued the deadly nature of the attack was in its speed, which left Ball, 51, lying on his doorstep bleeding to death in broad daylight in front of a community that hated him.

On sentencing, Judge Griffiths said: “The victim was vulnerable. He was drunk and defenceless. He could not fight back. He had no one to protect him.

“When the attack was over, he suffered for three hours before death. There was cruelty in the attack. It was a public beating. It was a horrible death.

“There’s no remorse. There was no specific intention to kill, but there was a reckless disregard for the life-threatening nature of your assault.

“You did not target Carl Ball’s head, but you did target the most vulnerable parts of his body, repeatedly.

“What you did was worse than anything that had come before.”

'He died in a cruel and brutal attack, bleeding to death on his doorstep while a community persecuted him.'

Andrew Southwood will spend at least 20 years in prison (Image: Gwent Police)

It's said a community just stood by as convicted paedophile Carl Ball was beaten to death outside his home in broad daylight (Image: Supplied)

‘Southwood showed no remorse for his crime’: Gwent Police

After the trial, Detective Superintendent Nick Wilkie, the senior investigating officer in the murder said, he hoped the sentence brought closure.

“Andrew Southwood has shown no remorse for his crime and actively tried to mislead officers as they investigated the circumstances of Carl Ball’s death.

“The catalogue of evidence gathered by the investigation team and presented to the jury ultimately led to Southwood being found guilty.

Read here the tragic impact statement of convicted paedophile Carl Ball's sister as she says here brother was trying hard to rebuild his life after horrific convictions.

"It's the job of police officers to keep the public safe and it is our duty to protect all members of our communities if they need us should a crime be committed.

"This case is an example of taking the law into your own hands - one life has been lost and another will be spent in prison.

“During this trial the family has heard distressing details about their loved one's death and our thoughts remain with them. I hope the conclusion of the case brings them some closure."