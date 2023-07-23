If you think you would be able to rehome one of them go to www.manytearsrescue.org/ for full contact details and to find out more. Or telephone 01269 843084.

You can also donate money to the charity to help it carry on its rescue work by visiting the same website.

Petunia, one year old, female, Cocker Spaniel

Petunia is an absolutely beautiful girl who has made a lot of progress since she first arrived.

She can be quite timid of touch but she’s improving everyday.

Petunia is currently kennelled with confident dogs which has helped her a lot.

In a calm home with kind reassuring adopters it shouldn’t take Petunia too long to settle in.

Having a resident dog friend will help massively with Petunia getting used to home life as she’ll want to follow them around and copy everything they do for a while.

Hopefully Petunia doesn’t have to wait too long to find her happy ever after.

Rooble, eight years old, female, Golden Retriever

Rooble is a confident older girl who is looking for a lovely retirement home. She has stolen the hearts of all of us here.

Rooble’s polite and bubbly personality really makes her stand out. She loves people and loves to go for walks.

Rooble would need to be an only dog as she would rather have all of the love and attention. She doesn’t appreciate sharing her space with other dogs. Rooble is fine on the lead with other dogs and doesn't mind having a sniff but then likes to move on.

Rooble can live with older dog-savvy children who are respectful of her needs. She has never lived in a home before so she’ll need some help with housetraining.

Rooble would be the perfect family dog or for someone who's retired and looking to form a strong bond with an older dog.

Lili, two years old, female, Bichon Frise

Lili is an affectionate girl who is an angel to look after here at the rescue.

She has come from a breeder to find her forever home.

Once settled in a home she’s going to be a lap dog who just wants fusses and cuddles.

Lili will need understanding adopters who can help her learn new skills such as housetraining as she has never lived in a home.

As Lili loves people so much it will be important that her adopters are around most of the day to give her love and attention.

Shaun, three years old, male, Cocker Spaniel

Shaun is one of the sweetest dogs here and he makes hearts melt just looking at him.

He has made a lot of progress in the short time he’s been here.

Shaun has dry eye and has ointment in his eye multiple times a day to make sure he’s comfortable. He never barks, he doesn’t chew his bedding, he sleeps quietly in one of the beds in the kennel, and he’s an angel when it comes to putting his eye drops in.

The only thing Shaun needs a little extra help with is he doesn’t like sharing his food with other dogs.

Shaun is a very special boy who everyone falls in love with as soon as they meet him and we know he will make someone incredibly happy soon.

Olivia, two years old, female, Labrador

Olivia is an ex-breeding Labrador who is searching for her forever home, and she can't wait to shower you with love and loyalty.

Though she walks on a lead with gentle caution, every step is progress and she is looking for adopters who will help her embrace her new life.

She will need at least one kind dog in her new home, this will also help her get the hang of skills such as housetraining.

By adopting Olivia, you're not just welcoming a dog into your home, you're giving her a second chance at happiness and a life filled with love.