Apple announced their plans for the new feature earlier this year, with an update coming to iPhone and iPad devices to allow users to mimic their voices.

The new tool is called Personal Voice and can create a synthesised voice that sounds like the user voice inputted into the feature.

After the user reads through 15 minutes of text prompts, the Personal Voice can then be given text that it will read out in the user’s voice.

The Personal Voice feature is also available on iPads (Image: PA)

An Apple statement about the feature in May said: “Users can create a Personal Voice by reading along with a randomized set of text prompts to record 15 minutes of audio on iPhone or iPad.

“This speech accessibility feature uses on-device machine learning to keep users’ information private and secure, and integrates seamlessly with Live Speech so users can speak with their Personal Voice when connecting with loved ones.”

It also described Personal Voice as a “simple and secure way” for users to create a voice that sounds like them if they are at risk of losing the ability to speak.

They added that the function was designed to “support millions of people globally who are unable to speak or who have lost their speech over time.”

Apple boss Tim Cook added: “At Apple, we’ve always believed that the best technology is technology built for everyone.

“Today, we’re excited to share incredible new features that build on our long history of making technology accessible, so that everyone has the opportunity to create, communicate, and do what they love.”

The feature was described as “creepy” by one user on Twitter in response to the announcement, while others seemed excited, saying “Apple’s new Personal Voice thing is pretty cool.”