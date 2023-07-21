An air ambulance had to be called as the lorry and harvester met in a horrifying collision on a major Gwent road.

A large emergency services operation was conducted with fire, police and ambulance, as well as the air ambulance, all at the scene.

It is thought the man, 53, who was rushed to hospital did not suffer life-changing injuries.

The incident happened on the A449 Raglan towards Usk just before 5pm, yesterday, Thursday.

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We received a report of a road traffic collision on the A449 Raglan towards Usk at around 4.45pm on Thursday, July 20.

“Officers attended along with personnel from the Welsh Ambulance Service, Welsh Air Ambulance and South Wales Fire and Rescue.

“The collision involved a lorry and a combine harvester. The driver of the lorry, a 53-year-old man, was taken to hospital for treatment. His injuries are not thought to be life-changing or life-threatening.”

A fire service spokesperson said: “At approximately 4.46pm on Thursday, July 20, 2023, we received reports of a road traffic collision on the A449 southbound, between Raglan and Usk.

“Multiple crews were in attendance alongside emergency services colleagues.

“The collision involved two vehicles and a driver was left in the care of the air ambulance.

“A stop message was received at approximately 6.10pm.”

A man was flown to hospital after the incident (Image: Traffic Wales)

A spokesperson for the Welsh Ambulance Service said of the incident: “We were called yesterday at around 4.47pm to reports of a road traffic collision on the A449 near Raglan.

“We sent one emergency ambulance and two rapid response vehicles to the scene, where crews were supported by colleagues from Wales Air Ambulance.

“One patient was flown to University Hospital of Wales for further treatment.”

The air ambulance service added: “I can confirm that the Wales Air Ambulance attend an incident in the Raglan area on Thursday.

“A critical care team arrived on scene by helicopter at 5.23pm and our involvement concluded at 7.10pm.”