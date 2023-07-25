The programme provides opportunities for local people to gain skills in a variety of subjects at different levels.

Adults can now enrol in programmes to build skills and qualifications at different levels and boost their employment opportunities.

The courses offered by the council’s community learning team include literacy and numeracy, GCSEs in English and maths, holiday Spanish, British Sign Language, digital literacy and independent living skills for adults with learning disabilities.

Starting this year on, two new courses will be introduced - food safety for catering, and first aid for mental health

Debbie Harvey, Newport City Council's cabinet member for community and wellbeing, said: "As a member of the Gwent Adult Community Learning Partnership, Newport Adult Community Learning offers a wide variety of courses for all adults over the age of 16.

"They have courses to suit everyone whether you’re looking for qualifications, employment opportunities or to reach personal goals."

Enrolment is now open for the courses beginning this September. More information is available on the Newport City Council website.