AS SCHOOLS break up for the long summer holiday we thought we'd set this week's camera club theme on 'favourite holiday views' and what a selection we got back.

Our members are obviously a well travelled lot and we have picked just 11 taking in West Wales, Scotland, South Africa and the USA to name but a few.

This is just a small selection of the pictures shared by members of the South Wales Argus Camera Club and you can see more by visiting the SWACC page on Facebook.

More than 5,200 people are signed up as camera club members. Why not join them?

Photographer Rebecca Lucy Smith said: "This was my veiw every morning while in Kardamaina, Greece."

Photographer Jay Grant said: "This was from my hotel in Thailand a couple of years ago."

A church in Norway. Picture: Jason Morgan

The top of Lake Garda in Riva Del Garda, absolutly beautiful place, said photographer Mel Dowler

The iconic skyline of New York. Picture: Daniel Edward Watts

Photographer David Barnes came across this rhino couple very early one morning at uMfolozi Game Park in KwaZulu, Natal, South Africa, earlier this year

Altea beach, Costa Blanca. Picture: Sue Lane

Photographer Catherine Mayo said: "This is the sunset at Whitesands Bay near St David's in Pembrokeshire."

Dawlish Warren in Devon. Picture: Natasha Ann

Photographer Linda Stemp said: "Just had an amazing trip to California with my sister. There were so many awe inspiring sites, it is hard to choose. This is Monument Valley."