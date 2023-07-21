Shocking photos show Gwent Police officers, clad in full assault gear, smashing in a door and raiding a house they said contained a number of drugs and several mobile phones.

Photos depict a door literally cut in half as a police dog rushed in to sniff out the illicit substances.

Police say no arrests have yet been made, but a man is assisting officers with their enquiries.

The sleepy street of Llanover Road, in Blaenavon, was awoken to the shock sounds of officers marching in as police tweeted at just before 9am: “An early start for the team this morning!

"Torfaen NPT, supported by Gwent Police Ops, conducted a drugs warrant in the Blaenavon area, disrupting criminality in our communities.

“A quantity drugs have been seized and the offender is being formally dealt with.”

A quantity of drugs and mobile phones were seized (Image: Gwent Police)

Knock knock! The raid happened at 5am (Image: Gwent Police)

A dog sniffed out the drugs (Image: Gwent Police)

Later, a Gwent Police spokesperson added: “Officers conducted a warrant at an address in Llanover Road, Blaenavon at around 5.15am on Friday, July 21.

“A quantity of drugs and several mobile phones were seized.

“No arrests were made but a 38-year-old man, from Blaenavon, is assisting officers with their enquiries.”