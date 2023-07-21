PLANS for a new transport interchange in Caerphilly have moved a step closer after the council's cabinet backed moves to push the project forward.
The new interchange would be built on the site of the current Caerphilly railway station and bus interchange.
It is part of Caerphilly County Borough Council’s Caerphilly 2035 masterplan.
A total of £520,000 from the council's regeneration project board development reserve will go towards the next stage of the project.
The cabinet has also approved the allocation of a further £580,000 towards it. This will come from the council's placeshaping earmarked reserve, and will go towards covering any funding shortfall in case external funding can't be secured.
The council has said these approved proposals will now give it the best chance of securing the necessary funding to deliver the project.
The next stage of the project is set to begin in September, with the aim of making sure the project will be ready to move into the construction phase once funding is secured.
Council deputy leader Jamie Pritchard, whose cabinet role includes regeneration, said: "Major infrastructure projects have much more chance of attracting external funding when we invest in the preparatory work.
“These recommendations, to make the proposal ‘shovel ready’ shows the commitment that we have to make sure that this essential project is delivered."
Cllr Pritchard continued: "This project is a vital component to the council’s long-term vision for the county borough, and serves as an addition to the broader Caerphilly 2035 Placemaking plan alongside other key initiatives, such as the Ffos Caerffili market and the development of Pentrebane Street.
"This is yet another milestone reached.”
The council is working with Transport for Wales and the Design Commission for Wales on the interchange scheme with the aim for it to be ready for use by the end of 2025.
The project, which could cost between £30m and £40m, could see the old ticket office above the railway station demolished and the road bridge replaced.
The old ticket office, which houses a number of businesses, is not listed by Cadw.
