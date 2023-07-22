He is black and white and is 11 years old.

Lex is currently being looked after at All Creatures Great and Small Animal Sanctuary, near Ponthir.

A spokesman for the charity said: "Meet the lovable Lex! He was originally adopted from us in 2018 but unfortunately, through no fault of his own, has come back into our care.

"Even though Lex is 11, he does not act it! He is an absolute sweetheart who has melted all the hearts of everyone here.

"He is full of energy and would play fetch 24/7 if given the opportunity. He has happily lived with a cat in his previous home and is fine being left alone for short periods of time. We have been told that he was very quiet when left.

"Lex knows certain cue's such as 'sit' and 'lay down'. He will need some work on his loose lead walking as he can often pull to ensure he gets to his destination as soon as possible!

"His retrieving skills are exceptional, to the point where if you don't throw the toy straight away once he has placed it at your feet, he will pick it up again and throw it at you. We enjoy this behaviour on a daily basis!

"When other dogs are around him, he prefers to engage with his handler and the toy rather than with the other dog. If there is not a toy present, he will eventually engage in play with the other dog if he chooses.

"He has not lived with another dog in his previous home but has met quite a few since coming into us in June. These dogs vary from Labradors to a Yorkie X.

"We have been told by his previous owner that he struggles around firework season and when there is a bad thunderstorm. This is something for potential adopters to bear in mind.

"If you could give Lex the loving and active forever home that he deserves then please email into us to request a Perfect Match Form."

For more details go to www.allcreaturesgreatandsmall.org.uk/ .