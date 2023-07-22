Rhian Maloney took on the Dragon 50 on Sunday, July 16, to raise money for The Brain Tumour Charity. She chose the charity in memory of her husband, Paddy, who died with a brain tumour in May 2022.

The 50-mile route followed the Wales Coast Path from Kenfig Reserve just outside Bridgend to Cardiff Bay - and Rhian completed it in nine hours and 37 minutes, recording 105,471 steps.

Rhian, 35, from Pontypool, has already raised more than £2,600 - but donations are still very welcome.

She told Cwmbran Life: "The event meant a huge amount to me. I ran it for Paddy. Every step.

Rhian Maloney (in blue jacket) on the 50-mile route. Picture: Daz's Photography - facebook.com/Dazsphotography via Cwmbran Life (Image: Daz's Photography - facebook.com/Dazsphotography via Cwmbran Life)

"I was really nervous and anxious heading into Sunday. It has been an incredibly emotional journey.

"With the amazing support, messages and donations, I wanted to make everyone, including Paddy, proud by completing the challenge and hitting the fundraising target.

"Running further than 34 miles was an unknown for me. I had no idea how my body would react to the bigger distance. Would I get the fueling, hydration and pacing right on the day?

"I stuck to the race plan and that paid off. I worked my way through the field to finish as the third lady. That was a lovely bonus.

"The atmosphere and support on the course was absolutely brilliant. That route holds lots of memories for us.

Rhian Maloney with her medal in Cardiff Bay. Picture: Rhian Maloney/Cwmbran Life (Image: Rhian Maloney/Cwmbran Life)

"A heartfelt and genuine thank you to everyone who helped in training and on the day. From the support and donations, the friendly faces popping up along the route, waving and cheering, the company and camaraderie of some amazing people and runners, the Run Walk Crawl event crew and volunteers, to the fantastic reception at Cardiff Bay.

"There were a few tears, happy and sad, at the finish line. The race finish was incredibly special and is a memory that I will cherish."

Rhian added: "Every step and every donation has been in memory of Paddy.

"If you are able to share this page or make a donation it makes a huge difference in the fight against brain tumours."

Paddy, 56, was a well-known sports massage therapist who ran his business, The Milo Clinic, from a room in the former Globe Hotel in Pontypool.

Paddy Maloney. Picture: Cwmbran Life (Image: Cwmbran Life)

Before that he and Rhian ran Supplement Central, a health food and sports supplement shop in Cwmbran town centre.