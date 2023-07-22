Liam Andrews was given a suspended prison sentence last October after being convicted of possession with intent to supply the Class-B drug cannabis.

He was still subject to that sentence when he was arrested for new drugs offences in April, and officers found a litany of evidence including a so-called "tick list" of drug deals which Andrews had written on the back of a court deprivation order, handed to him months earlier.

Sentencing the 25-year-old at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday, a judge told Andrews the find was an "eloquent factor describing your contempt... for this court".

Andrews, whose address was given to the court as Carlysle Street, Abertillery, was jailed for three years and nine months after admitting the April offences, which comprised a charge of possession with intent to supply a Class-A drug - cocaine - possession with intent to supply cannabis, production of cannabis, and possession of criminal property.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, said it was "quite clear" the defendant was "significantly involved in street dealing" of Class A and B drugs "for some time".

Owen Williams, defending, said Andrews had found work in a prison kitchen during his time in custody.

He added that Andrews had completed the unpaid work and all available rehabilitation activity days connected to his previous suspended sentence, by the time of his arrest in April.

But the judge said those April offences had been "aggravated by the relevant previous conviction" for a drugs offence, and Andrews had been "midway through" the suspended prison sentence term at the time.

He activated part of that suspended sentence, adding nine months to Andrews' jail term, meaning the defendant must serve a total sentence of 54 months in prison.

He will be released on licence at the halfway point of that term.

The prosecution in the case was represented by Bethan Evans.