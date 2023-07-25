Rhys Didcott and Dave Cutter - co-owners of Box’d Bar and Pizza - converted a horse box into a fully functioning mobile bar accompanied with freshly prepared pizzas.

The business, which is setting up a foundation, will be providing children’s pizza kits consisting of pizzas ingredients, freshly made dough, chips and a drink for families to make at home.

Selection of homemade pizzas (Image: Rhys Didcott)

Mr Didcott said: “Box’d Bar and Pizza offers crisp Jeremy Clarkson's larger and cider on draught this is one of the only establishments in Wales where you can get this.

"Along with other favourite tipples and our homemade pizzas fired in our gas ovens before our customers eyes.

“This is available for hire, events and pop ups.

Dave Cutter, Sian Cutter and Rhys Didcott (Image: Rhys Didcott)

“We decided to donate pizzas because it’s our speciality and previously trialled this during the pandemic for families in need.

“There is an option to pay £5 per kit from Trevethin, but kits will be donated for free and distributed to local charities to distribute to families and children in need.

"Free kits are likely to be available from charities in the local area such as Trac 2 and Women’s Aid.

“Box’d Community foundation will be run by Sian Cutter, wife of co-owner Dave Cutter who will be supporting the foundation alongside myself and my partner Catherine.

"The aim is to provide a hub in the local community that provides a safe space and opportunities for local charities to host drop-in sessions.”

Children's pizza kits (Image: Rhys Didcott)

The kits will include margherita pizzas, but peperoni can be added for an extra £1.

Box’d Bar and Pizza has the highest possible food hygiene rating of 5.