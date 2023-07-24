A MAN has appeared at Newport Magistrates' Court charged with the rape of a 14-year-old girl.
Christopher Morris, 21, from Pontypool is also accused of sexual assault.
Both counts relate to allegations dating back to 2016 in Cwmbran.
Morris, of George Street, Pontnewynydd is due to appear before the crown court on August 16.
He was granted unconditional bail.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Comments are closed on this article