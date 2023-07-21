An allegedly stolen Ford ST had its number plates kicked off and was set alight after crashing into a lamppost in Mill Road, Caerphilly.

Police are now appealing for information about the incident to see if they can locate the two people involved.

The car was allegedly stolen (Image: Gwent Police)

A Gwent Police spokesperson said: “We’re investigating a report of arson after a car was found burnt out in Caerphilly.

“An orange Ford ST, also believed to be stolen, collided with a lamppost in Mill Road at around 2.15am on Saturday, July 8.

“Two people reportedly got out of the car before one of the individuals allegedly kicked the licence plates off the car before a second person reportedly set fire to the car.

“Both individuals then left the scene.

“Officers investigating the arson would like to speak to anyone with CCTV or dashcam footage from Mill Road, or anyone who was in the area between 1.30am and 3am, to contact us.

“You can call 101, quoting log reference 2300222607, or you can send us a direct message on social media with any information.

“You can also call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.”