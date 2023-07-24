Every Monday on our New Arrivals page we give them a big welcome to the world.

Koan Mark Langley was born two weeks early on July 7, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 9lb 3oz. Koan, who shares his birthday with his Nanna, has two siblings - Elle -Mae and Ieuan, and his parents are Nikki and Mark Langley, of Newport.

Charlie William Lear was born on July 11, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 14oz. His parents are Hannah and Sam Lear, of Griffithstown, and his siblings are Noah, five, Grace, three, and Benjamin, two.

Colby Jones was born on June 25, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 2oz. His parents are Nadine Trask and Kyron Jones, of Cwmbran. His big sisters are Levi Kate, 13, and Lacey Leah Rose, nine.

Archie Lennon Turner was born on February 22, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 8lb 2oz. He is the first child of Hannah Preece and Kieran Turner, of Blaenau Gwent.

Myles Evans was born after a short one hour seven minute labour on July 9, 2023, at The Grange University Hospital, near Cwmbran, weighing 7lb 9oz. His parents are Sarah and Dylan Evans, of Blaenau Gwent, and his siblings are Elise, 15, Mason, 11, and Jax, six.