The Original Factory Shop, located on the high street, has held a prominent position in the centre of Chepstow for a number of years.

Now, however, the firm has announced operations will cease in the near future.

The exact date for the closure is scheduled for Saturday, August 26.

A spokesperson for Original Factory Shop has said that staff at the Chepstow branch are being consulted ahead of the closure.

The full statement sent to the Argus reads: "We regularly review the stores across our property estate and unfortunately have taken the decision to close our Chepstow store.

"For the last few weeks, we have been consulting with colleagues at the store and are working hard to support all of those affected.

"We’d like to thank all our customers for their support over the years in our Chepstow store.”