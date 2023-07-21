The leak resulted in the closure of the road, with some homes evacuated.

Those residents have since been able to return, Wales and West Utilities have confirmed.

Andrew Gwylim, Wales and West Utilities operations manager for Abergavenny, said: "We were alerted to reports of a gas leak in the Brecon Road area of Abergavenny yesterday (20 July) and immediately sent engineers to the scene.

“On arrival we discovered that third-party contractors working in the area had damaged a gas pipe running alongside the road causing it to leak.

“Our engineers worked as safely and as quickly as possible to stop the leak and have now made the area safe.

"As a precaution, the emergency services evacuated a number of nearby properties and closed Chapel Road. The road has now been reopened and people have returned to their homes.

“We appreciate the patience and understanding of local residents and road users while we carried out this essential repair.”