Hayley Hale says she paid a total of £4,062 to South Wales Balustrades and Glass to replace the staircase at her home - but more than a month after work was supposed to begin, nothing has happened - and requests for a refund have been fruitless.

In January this year Ms Hale asked the company to carry out the work and paid them a 50 per cent deposit of £2,820, followed by a £1,242 the following month.

Although Ms Hale said the company promised to start work in mid-June, she says when the date came there was no sign of them.

She has since seen a number of other accounts from people on social media saying they have also paid for work which was never carried out.

Hayley Hale (Image: Hayley Hale)

Ms Hale said: “I contacted them through Facebook in January 2023 and they came round straight away.

“On January 23 I decided to go with them and gave them £2,820 deposit, which was a 50 per cent deposit, and a further £1,242 on February 1 for some extra work and we agreed they could start in mid-June.

“On May 31 I contacted them and didn’t hear anything. Eventually they got back to me on June 15 and they said they would come round June 22.

“At 8am on June 22 they said they couldn’t come and said they will start on June 26. This was then pushed again to June 27."

It was then that Ms Hale said she decided enough was enough and asked for her money back.

The staircase that Ms Hale says she paid South Wales Balustrades & Glass Ltd to replace. Picture: Hayley Hale (Image: Hayley Hale)

“They said it was no problem and they would give me a refund," she said.

“I was then told they were authorising my refund it and it would take five days.

“I phoned every day for updates and they gave me no response and then they stopped responding all together.

“In total they owe me £4,062.”

According to Companies House South Wales Balustrades & Glass Ltd was incorporated in May 2022, and is registered to an address in Merthyr Tydfil. Ceri Jonathan is listed as the sole director of the company, having been appointed in August 2022, when previous director Jayne Jonathan stepped down.

The company's Facebook page shows an address in Caerphilly, although it has not been updated since April.

Ms Hale also says she was unable to contact the company via social media.

“I don’t want anyone else to be victim," she said. "On their Facebook page they have thousands of pictures of work they have supposedly done.”

South Wales Balustrades and Glass failed to reply to the Argus' request for comment.