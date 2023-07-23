Olivia Robinson – described by her dad as someone who “lights up the room” – was diagnosed with cerebral palsy as an infant and is a full-time wheelchair user.

As a result, the teenager had been unable to go to the beach since she was a toddler.

However, thanks to funding for an all-terrain wheelchair from Children Today Charitable Trust and several other charities, Miss Robinson is finally able to fully enjoy seaside jaunts again.

Dad Daniel, said: “Olivia has had a tough journey. Being born 10 weeks prematurely we knew there was a chance it may affect her development, and at about 18 months old she was diagnosed with cerebral palsy.

Olivia Robinson in her new wheelchair. Picture: Children Today (Image: Children Today)

"Cerebral palsy is such an umbrella term though, that even then it was difficult to know what that meant for her. So we had to take each day as it came."

Mr Robinson said that, over the years, his daughter has "braved several operations to help reduce stiffness caused by her cerebral palsy and to correct hip displacement".

She has also recently been diagnosed with scoliosis – curvature of the spine.

"Olivia doesn’t let anything stand in her way," he said.

"She’s got such a thirst for life.

"We have always been determined to give her the best possible lifestyle and allow her the freedom to grow up and develop like any other little girl, especially as she gets older."

Since receiving her all-terrain wheelchair, Miss Robinson has been able to be more independent and have the freedom to go to places she previously was unable to enjoy, including the seaside.

“As a child, Olivia always loved the beach," Mr Robinson said.

"But as she got older it almost seemed unfair taking her to the seaside as she wanted to be able to go on the beach and enjoy playing like all the other children.

"Anyone who’s ever tried to push a wheelchair over sand will know how hard it is."

He explained that the family started to avoid the beach, "as often it felt like we were dangling the thing she loved in front of her".

The last time Miss Robinson had really enjoyed a day at the beach was as a toddler, when she was small enough for her father to carry her.

“Now, she can go right up to the water’s edge and she’s completely in control herself, she doesn’t even need our help," he said.

"I honestly can’t tell you how much joy the sound of her giggling away as she whizzes along the beach brings me.”

To find out more about children today, to apply for support, or make a donation, visit childrentoday.org.uk