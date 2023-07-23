Beechwood Surgery, in Newport, picked up the GP Surgery of the Year Award at last year’s event.

They spoke to Argus about their victory and how they are making the future of general practice sustainable.

"Winning the award was an honour but more so because the initial nomination came from one of our patients," a spokesperson for the surgery said.

"The demand on general practice has never been greater but the recognition of our hard work by a patient makes it all worth it."

Beechwood Surgery's success is partly down to its supportive framework, not only for the patients but also the staff involved.

The surgery is also a part of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s training academy, and its newest partner, Dr Lewkowicz, recently won an award for “Outstanding Mentor”.

With a commitment to the future sustainability of general practice, the surgery runs "regular placements for student nurses, pharmacists, physician associates, medical students and GP trainees".

The spokesperson added: "By diversifying our workforce and employing practice-based pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, minor illness nurse and nurse practitioners we have secured the future of Beechwood Surgery and ensured that our patients will have easy access to the right health care professional for their needs."

Since winning the award in 2022, Beechwood Surgery begun preparing for future challenges.

"Looking forward we hope to continue to offer a caring service to our patients, increasing our training role by taking on foundation placement doctors, and we are already planning for our infamous flu and covid campaigns in the coming months," the surgery spokesperson said.

Beechwood Surgery staff accept the GP Practice of the Year prize from Stuart Hammond, CEO of category sponsor St Joseph's Hospital, at the South Wales Health & Care Awards. (Image: Newsquest)

