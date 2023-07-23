AS THE deadline for our South Wales Health and Care Awards nominations nears, we take a look at what winning an award meant to one of last year's worthy recipients.
Beechwood Surgery, in Newport, picked up the GP Surgery of the Year Award at last year’s event.
They spoke to Argus about their victory and how they are making the future of general practice sustainable.
"Winning the award was an honour but more so because the initial nomination came from one of our patients," a spokesperson for the surgery said.
"The demand on general practice has never been greater but the recognition of our hard work by a patient makes it all worth it."
Beechwood Surgery's success is partly down to its supportive framework, not only for the patients but also the staff involved.
The surgery is also a part of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s training academy, and its newest partner, Dr Lewkowicz, recently won an award for “Outstanding Mentor”.
With a commitment to the future sustainability of general practice, the surgery runs "regular placements for student nurses, pharmacists, physician associates, medical students and GP trainees".
The spokesperson added: "By diversifying our workforce and employing practice-based pharmacists, pharmacy technicians, minor illness nurse and nurse practitioners we have secured the future of Beechwood Surgery and ensured that our patients will have easy access to the right health care professional for their needs."
Since winning the award in 2022, Beechwood Surgery begun preparing for future challenges.
"Looking forward we hope to continue to offer a caring service to our patients, increasing our training role by taking on foundation placement doctors, and we are already planning for our infamous flu and covid campaigns in the coming months," the surgery spokesperson said.
Nominations are closing soon for the 2023 South Wales Health and Care Awards.
Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.
Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.
For more information, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/
This year’s categories are:
- Care Hero Award;
- Carer in the Home Award;
- Excellence in Nursing Award, sponsored by DNS;
- Volunteer of the Year, sponsored by Newport Transport;
- Health Charity of the Year;
- Best Place to Work Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Building Society;
- Care Home of the Year; sponsored by DNS;
- Housing with Care Award;
- Workforce and Wellbeing Team of the Year, sponsored by Aneurin Bevan University Health Board;
- Health Campaigner of the Year;
- GP Practice of the Year, sponsored by St Joseph's Hospital;
- GP of the Year, sponsored by Tovey Brothers;
- Mental Health Award, sponsored by Monmouthshire Freemasons;
- Health Care Team Award;
- Private Healthcare Staff Member of the Year;
- Women's Health Team of the Year;
- Pharmacy of the Year;
- Outstanding Achievement Award, sponsored by the University of South Wales.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here