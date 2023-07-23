In June the Welsh Government announced free school meals during the school holidays will no longer be available for children in Wales.

But, in an aim to help parents feeling the pinch, some councils across Gwent have announced they are picking up the bill to continue providing free school meals over the summer holidays.

Blaenau Gwent council to continue funding for free school meals:

Blaenau Gwent council has confirmed it has approved funding to continue to provide financial support to families eligible for free school meals throughout the summer holidays.

Eligible families will continue to be entitled to a £19.50 a week direct payment per child for the duration of the break. On the return to school in September, all primary school pupils will be entitled to a free school lunch during term times.

Cllr Sue Edmunds, the council’s cabinet member for people and education said: “Over 2,500 children benefitted from the free school meals payment in the last half-term holiday in May, that’s a lot of children who could potentially suffer as the result of losing that support.

“We acknowledge the position of Welsh Government in not continuing to fund the scheme across Wales, and so we have looked locally to see what we could do as a council to ensure this support can continue to be delivered for the summer holidays which are upon us now.”

Families of children eligible for free school meals in Caerphilly to get one-off payment:

Families of children eligible for free school meals in Caerphilly are to get one-off payment.

Eligible families in Caerphilly County Borough will receive £117 per child during the school summer holidays for the school holiday period.

Council leader Cllr Sean Morgan said: “As a council we actively listen to the needs and concerns of our communities and the lateness of this announcement has clearly caused distress.

“We are aware that the ever-increasing cost of living has become a significant burden on our communities and put a strain on household budgets.”

Families of children eligible for free school meals in Torfaen to get one-off payment:

Torfaen council has announced it intends making a payment of £50 per child to every family who qualify for free school meals, which are those entitled to certain benefits or with an income of less than £7,400 a year above the Universal Credit threshold.

Council leader Anthony Hunt said: “This will help almost 4,300 young people in Torfaen through a difficult time.”