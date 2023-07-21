It comes as he previously said he couldn't as he had reportedly forgotten the passcode.

Adding that he was told to stop using the device over security concerns after it emerged his number had been online for years.

However, now a technical expert managed to recover them his spokesperson has said.

Boris Johnson to handover messages to covid inquiry

Discussing the messages being handed to the covid inquiry, Johnson's spokesperson said that the former prime minister was “pleased that technical experts have now successfully recovered all relevant messages from the device”.

Boris Johnson was Prime Minster during the pandemic. (Image: PA)

“As repeatedly stated, he will now deliver this material in unredacted form to the inquiry,” he added in a statement.

“The inquiry process requires that a security check of this material is now made by the Cabinet Office. The timing of any further progress on delivery to the inquiry is therefore under the Cabinet Office’s control.

“It was always the case that Boris Johnson would pass this material to the inquiry and do everything possible to help it be recovered. A careful process approved by the inquiry has been followed to ensure that this was successful.”

The handover comes after Johnson previously missed the High Court ruling that ordered him to hand over unredacted notebooks, diaries and messages that were sent and received by Johnson before May 2021.