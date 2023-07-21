The site has been closed off to the public since around 2001, but Welsh Water, having purchased the site back in 2016, is now set to re-open the reservoirs.

It now boasts everything from a visitor centre and cafe to nature trails and watersports.

The recent history behind the Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs

The Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs were built around the late 19th century.

Welcome to Lisvane and Llanishen Reservoirs, Welsh Water's new hub for nature, recreation and wellbeing in Cardiff, opening on Friday 28 July 2023.



Find out more here: https://t.co/ITjvWtFj23 pic.twitter.com/wNCor1JlEC — Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs (@LisvaneLlanRes) July 18, 2023

The Victorian landmark covers 110 acres and is home to amazing flora and fauna.

Welsh Water took over the site in 2016 and described the reservoirs as "an oasis of calm just a few miles from Cardiff’s city centre".

According to the Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs' website, Lisvane Reservoir is a Site of Special Scientific Interest (SSSI) for overwintering birds and the embankments of both reservoirs are designated SSSI for waxcap fungi.

Much of the reservoir grassland and scrub woodland outside the SSSI is designated as a Site of Importance for Nature Conservation (SINC).

Welsh Water said: "Whilst understanding its ecological importance, we have recognised the site’s potential as a hub for recreation, health and wellbeing.

"We have strived to open up an area in our vibrant capital where people can reconnect with water and our beautiful environment.

"Our aim has been to maximise public access whilst protecting and enhancing the ecology of the site.

"The redevelopment of the site has been carried out in consultation with stakeholders and using feedback received from the local community."

Dwr Cymru/Welsh Water is a not-for-profit water company so all the money made goes straight back into the site.

What the Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs has to offer

The new look Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs features:

A brand-new visitor centre (with views across the reservoirs)

Café

Education hub

Nature trails

Watersports and other leisure activities

The watersports activities include open-water swimming, sailing, canoeing, kayaking and stand-up paddleboarding.

Dogs are restricted to the visitor centre and car park only and are not permitted anywhere else on the site, including the paths.

For the full rundown on the new site visit the Lisvane & Llanishen Reservoirs website.

Llandegfedd Lake

Set in the beautiful Usk Valley right on the Monmouthshire/Torfaen border, Llandegfedd Lake is a similar set up by Welsh Water.

The Llandegfedd Lake facility offers everything from its own visitor information centre with panoramic views to a purpose-built Watersport Centre.

There are also an array of land activities and events available.

You can also fish and watch wildlife at Llandegfedd Lake.

For more information visit the Llandegfedd Lake website.