Fridges are meant to keep your food fresh but if there's spilled food in there or there's a moisture build-up, it's not going to be doing its job as well.

But there's no need to fret, there is a simple and budget-friendly solution that many fans of the cleaning phenomenon Mrs Hinch swear by.

Mrs Hinch - otherwise known as Sophie Hinchcliffe - is well-known and beloved for sharing cleaning tips and tricks.

So much so, she's inspired a whole community including a Facebook group called Mrs Hinch Cleaning Tips where like-minded users ask and answer questions on everything from stubborn stains to useful products.

One of the most recent of these dilemmas involves getting rid of unpleasant smells from a fridge.

A member of the community group asked fellow cleaning fanatics: "Please can I have ideas to de-smell a fridge."

Users took to the comments to help with answers including using vanilla extract, an onion and bicarbonate soda.

That being said, there was one foodstuff that stood out amongst the suggestions - the humble lemon.

A product which you can pick up for 30p from Asda, Tesco as well as for varying prices at other major supermarkets.

One member recommended: "Clean out with lemon juice."

A second added with a melon emoji: "Clean with lemon."

While a third chimed in: "Clean with toothpaste and them lemon."

Those looking for a fresh-smelling fridge, simply need to leave a bowl of freshly squeezed lemon juice on the bottom shelf, according to Cleanipedia.

Alternatively, you could soak a large cotton ball in lemon juice and leave it in the fridge.

Cleanipedia also says that half a lemon that is fleshy side up in a small bowl "will work a treat".

