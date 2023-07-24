Police raided Shane Hughes' home after uncovering messages on a phone belonging to his "associate", Liam Andrews, indicating the pair were involved in selling drugs.

Both men appeared separately at Cardiff Crown Court on Friday to be sentenced for their crimes.

Drug customers were directed to send money to Hughes' bank account, and the profits of the pair's illegal business was "channelled" through that account, Cat Jones, prosecuting Hughes, told the court.

At Hughes' address, where he was living with his partner and child, police found and seized a mobile phone which had been hidden under a bed, as well as snap bags, a small quantity of cannabis, and sets of scales - one of which carried traces of cocaine, a Class-A drug.

Hughes, 34, answered "no comment" at a police interview but admitted possessing the cannabis.

Stephen Thomas, defending, said Hughes "accepts" his role in the offending but "was not the person who was doing the supplying" of the drugs.

The defendant, whose address was given to the court as Oak Street, Abertillery, had "limited influence" in the dealing and "blames himself entirely" for his acts, Mr Thomas added.

Hughes had fallen into using Class-A drugs after losing his job, and turned to selling because he "had to repay his debt" to dealers, the court heard.

The judge, Recorder Andrew Hammond, noted Hughes had 26 previous convictions for 43 offences, including drugs offences - but none for Class-A drugs.

"That in itself is a concern because it shows the escalation on your drug-trafficking offending," he told the defendant.

The fact Hughes' child was present in the house when the police raided it and found the cannabis and drug paraphernalia was "a matter of some concern", he added.

He said Hughes played a "significant" role in the operation and noted the defendant had a "long history of failing to comply with court orders".

The judge noted Hughes had previously pleaded guilty to one charge of being concerned in the supply of cocaine, as well as one charge of being concerned in the supply of the Class-C drug diazepam, and possession of cannabis.

For the first two offences, he jailed Hughes for a total of three years, of which the defendant will spend half in custody before being released on licence.

The judge imposed no separate penalty for the cannabis possession.