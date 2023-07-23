Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling and a star-studded cast are bringing Barbieland to life as the highly anticipated film hits cinemas in the UK on July 21.

The glittering film goes head-to-head with Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer at the Box Office on its opening weekend in the movie moment of the year - or Barbenheimer.

With an impressive 90% critics score on Rotten Tomatoes, Barbie is predicted to make $110 million on its opening weekend in the North American box office, Forbes reports.

So whether you're a Barbie girl ready to party or you're a Ken looking to support your Barbie the best you can (after you've seen Oppenheimer of course), we've got the quiz for you.

As the film takes you down nostalgia lane and you relive your childhood playing with the iconic doll and all your accessories, brush up on Barbie's legendary career.

With over 200 jobs that span from Anchor Barbie to President Barbie, there are plenty of pink and perfect facts for you to learn.

Take the quiz before you sit back and relax in the cinema or answer it after to learn (and love) more about her - it's up to you!

Good luck - or as Barbie would say - Live your dream!

Take the ultimate Barbie quiz

Do you know when the first Barbie was made? What do you remember about the 1997 smash hit Barbie Girl?

All this and more will be put to the test as we get to know the girl behind Mattel's famous doll.

How did you do? Are you a Barbie, or are you 'just Ken'? Let us know how you got on in the comments below.