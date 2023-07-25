Ahead of this year's awards, we caught up with Moira Bevan, who was named the winner of the Contribution of the Covid-19 Response Award at our ceremony last year.

Moira, the head of the Infection Prevention Team (IPT) at Aneurin Bevan University Health Board, said that the winning the award was very "special" for her.

Her proudest achievement had been "working within a committed team, working collaboratively across the health board and nationally representing Wales in the promotion of infection prevention", she added.

Since 2020, Moira has been busy in training a team of nurses and providing feedback to the Welsh Parliament to meet the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic.

She credited her 2022 award to the Infection Prevention Team, because without them she "wouldn’t have been able to implement the strategic direction".

She also thanked her "proud" family for supporting her and her professional career during the Covid-19 pandemic journey.

Moira is currently serving as the head of service for infection prevention within the health board, and wants to focus on patient safety to "promote and implement evidence-based practice".

She added: "I would like to widen this agenda outside of the infection prevention strategy placing the patient and staff at the heart of our service."

South Wales Health & Care Awards. Contribution to Covid-19 Response winner Moira Bevan with Nicola Prygodzicz, CEO of category sponsor Aneurin Bevan UHB. (Image: Newsquest)

