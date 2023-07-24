Ahead of this year's ceremony, Aneurin Bevan University Health Board’s Peer Mentor Development Team spoke to the Argus about winning the Mental Health Award last October.

Set up in 2020, the Peer Mentor Development Team of Aneurin Bevan University Health Board employs paid PSWs (peer support workers) who share their own experiences to instil hope in their service users.

"Winning the award meant a lot to our team, as we have worked hard to establish peer support in Aneurin Bevan Health Board, changing stigmas and cultures attached to working in mental health services we have used ourselves," a team member told the Argus this week.

"Winning the award is recognition that we are making a positive difference."

The team said it was proud to have also been recognised as the "best practice" in mental health services by the Welsh Government.

Their fellow peer, Lucy Preece, participated as a member of the health care experts panel, which was "inspiring" for the team.

The team is now employing more peer mentors, to offer more training opportunities to the mentors and staff across the board for delivering more "life-changing contributions".

"The feedback that I have received has been consistent and striking to both me and the team members that I work with," one PSW said. "Having service users directly say things such as 'You will never understand just how much you have changed my life for the better', or 'I wouldn’t be here without you', makes this role so meaningful."

Members of the Aneurin Bevan UHB Peer Mentor Development Team accept the Mental Health Award at the South Wales Health & Care Awards from Sean Sullivan of category sponsor National Grid. (Image: Newsquest)

Nominations are closing soon for the 2023 South Wales Health and Care Awards.

Held in association with the University of South Wales, the awards recognise those in the community whose efforts in the health and care industry have gone above and beyond.

Eighteen awards will be up for grabs on the night, and you have the chance to nominate the individuals, teams and businesses which you think would make worthy winners.

For more information, visit newsquestevents.co.uk/swa-health-care-awards/

This year’s categories are: