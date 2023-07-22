AS A wise man once said, "School's out - forever!"
For youngsters who've just finished year 6, the summer holidays this year are extra special, as they mark the transition from primary school to secondary school - but not before six weeks of summer fun of course.
To mark the occasion we asked schools around Gwent to send in pictures of their year 6 classes - and the pictures absolutely flooded in.
We printed all the pictures in a special supplement on Wednesday, but if you missed it you can click through the gallery above to see them all.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here