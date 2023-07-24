Junction Cottage in Pontymoile is an iconic site along the Monmouthshire and Brecon Canal.

The Grade II-listed building at Pontymoile Basin is a former tollhouse, historically used to help take toll payments used for the upkeep of the canal, and is going up for online auction on Wednesday, July 26.

This is not the first time the property has been up for sale, with Junction Cottage being taken off the auction listings in 2021 due to local objection.

That public outcry has arisen once again, with a petition closing last week.

The results will be sent to the Canal and River Trust.

The petition reads: "A part of Pontypool's history and heritage would be lost to our community.

"The pretty building known as Junction Cottage is being put up for auction by the Canal & River Trust (CRT) who own the building.

"CRT want it sold off at auction into private ownership.

"This little cottage is iconic and so famous there is a Lilliput Lane cottage in it's image."

The petition argues that "to place this treasured and iconic building into the hands of auctioneers is irresponsible".

"Another way must be found to secure the future of the cottage for the community," it states.

"We've lost enough of our local heritage. We need to save the Cottage and preserve it for our community and the future generation."

The petition closed with 638 supporters.

To view the now-closed petition, head to change.org/p/save-junction-cottage-pontymoile-from-being-sold-off