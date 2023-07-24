Private James Prosser, who served with the 2nd Battalion Royal Welsh in Helmand Province, Afghanistan, was killed in action in September 2009 at the age of 21.

Earlier this week a portrait of Private Prosser painted and donated by acclaimed artist Kev Wills was unveiled at Civic Centre, Pontypool.

Mr Wills is currently working on a series called The Fallen of Afghanistan, comprising more than 400 portraits, with the hope of delivering them to the families or loved ones of these fallen heroes.

Portraits of Private Kyle Adams, also 21, and Corporal Michael Thacker, 27, have been commissioned by the council and will be unveiled at a later date.

Private James Prosser (Image: Supplied)

A ceremony took place at Torfaen Civic Centre to mark the unveiling which was attended by James's family members, local councillors, and veterans.

Two plaques stand alongside the portraits, paying homage to all three servicemen.

The Civic Centre will now showcase these artworks to the public, providing an opportunity for individuals to pay their respects.

Opening the ceremony was Torfaen Council leader, Cllr Anthony Hunt, who said: "We are honoured to unveil this powerful portrait of Private James Prosser.

"I look forward to seeing Kyle Adams and Michael Thacker alongside him, so we can pay tribute to the bravery and sacrifice of our local heroes and ensure they are remembered by all who visit the council offices.”

Last month, the council launched a new armed forces support hub, providing a wide range of services to members of the armed forces community and their families.

The hub is located at Woodland Road Sports and Social Club in Cwmbran and is open every Wednesday from 10am until midday.