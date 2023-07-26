Labelled as a "very exciting opportunity for the area" Smart Smiles - which accepts NHS patients - opened on Wednesday, July 19, on The Walk, Ebbw Vale.

Owner Len Smart said: “The team and I are very proud of our new practice and are delighted for the continued support from Aneurin Bevan University Health Board.

Opening of Smart Smiles (Image: Smart Smiles)

“The opening of this new dental practice has made dental care more accessible in an area within Gwent with one of the highest rates of tooth decay, especially amongst children.”

Patients who have been informed by the health board that they have been transferred to Smart Smiles, do not need to do anything.

The business was opened by the Welsh Government's health and social services minister Eluned Morgan. She said: “I’m delighted to officially open the new Smart Smiles practice in Ebbw Vale.

“This state-of-the-art practice will provide NHS dental services to people in Ebbw Vale for years to come.

“The commitment to NHS dental services was clear at the launch and I congratulate Dr Len Smart on his latest venture.”

Those who require an appointment are asked to call: 01495 361111.