Newport's Big Splash taking place in city centre today

By Lauran O'Toole

  • Rain is not stopping the fun at Newport's Big Splash today.
  • All events are still on but some have moved indoors where possible.
  • Kevin Ward, chairman of Newport Live, said “Even though it is raining there will be sunshine on the streets of Newport today."

