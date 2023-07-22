- Rain is not stopping the fun at Newport's Big Splash today.
- All events are still on but some have moved indoors where possible.
- Kevin Ward, chairman of Newport Live, said “Even though it is raining there will be sunshine on the streets of Newport today."
