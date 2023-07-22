A BOY has appeared before Newport Magistrates’ Court charged with rape.
The 16-year-old from Newport, who cannot be named because of his age, is accused of the rape of a boy aged under 13.
The teenager has also been charged with assaulting a boy under 13 by touching and inciting a boy under 13 to engage in sexual activity.
The defendant is accused of committing the alleged offences last year.
He is due to appear before the crown court on July 28 and he was granted conditional bail.
