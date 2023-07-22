The full road closure will come into force on Monday, July 24, and is expected to last around five days, with diversions in place.

The closure will be between the junction of Factory Road and Groesfaen Terrace.

A replacement shuttle bus service will be running during the closure.

Further works on the culvert are set to continue over the school summer holidays and follow on from works which were carried out in late 2021, where five culverts were replaced.

However, the sixth culvert could not be fixed at the time as it was encased in concrete together with two Welsh Water mains supplying Deri and beyond. This culvert is now being replaced.